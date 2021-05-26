Will Club América terminate contracts for undisciplined players? The Eagles prepare punishment

The Eagles of Club América accepted the punishment imposed by Liga MX for the players Roger Martínez, Nicolás Benedetti, Richard Sánchez and Leonardo Suárez, who starred in a racy party with escorts and with which they broke the sanitary protocols by the league itself, but in addition to that, a strong sanction is looming at the institutional level.

According to detailed information by the journalist Rubén Rodríguez in his column in the newspaper Récord, the board of América, headed by Santiago Baños, is preparing an energetic sanction for the soccer players involved in this scandalous party that has left the image and values ​​of the club before the public opinion.

Also read: Club América: Leaks who recorded the party with escorts of the players

The Eagles will impose an exemplary financial penalty on these players to set an example with the rest of their players, as they consider that the action broke the codes of conduct of Club América, in addition to putting all members of the squad at risk.

The source indicates that their continuity in El Nido will not be affected, as they are Club América assets with a high market value, so it is not expected that there will be a termination of their contracts, since that would be sacrificing the same club to a economic level.

In addition to the four players sanctioned by Liga MX, in the video published by the magazine you can also see Alan Medina and Jorge Sánchez, players who were not sanctioned by the league.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Santos: Mother of La Maquina fan asks to bring her son’s ashes to the final

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content