will close 100 channels internationally and confirm Disney + as a content unifying platform

The movement began last year, when Disney closed about thirty international channels. Now the figure more than triples, and the company advertises, according to Bloomberg, which is going to close a hundred more international channels. Manager Bob Chapek commented on this last Monday in a talk on technology and media, and assured that “most of that content will go to Disney +.”

Everything It is part, according to Chapek, of the strategy of reorienting the contents completely to direct formulas for the consumer. In other words, favor streaming and VOD over traditional channels. The closure last year of the mammoth British Disney Channel and FOX TV and of various sports channels in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong are due to these efforts to centralize content on Disney +.

Or in their equivalents: Disney + Hotstar, the Indian version of the streaming platform, accounts for 30% of Disney + global subscriptions and its success is largely due to its broadcasting of cricket matches and other types of local productions, such as series with Indian production and performers. In other words, Disney + is mutating as the months go by, and aims to go far beyond a simple repository of Marvel movies and Disney classics.

How can that decision affect Spain?

In fact, it has already begun to do so: Disney XD fell in that first elimination of some thirty channels. Y Among the largest of those left to Disney in Spain, FOX Spain undoubtedly stands out, one of the most watched non-sports pay channels, with a 0.3% total share of all linear television.

In any case, it should be borne in mind that 100 channels spread around the world are not that many for a corporation the size of Disney. And even though their movements aimed at fattening the bottom of the Disney + catalog by pulling material from Fox or Hulu (where the latter has no presence, as here) are progressive. Competitors like Warner, for example, are carrying out similar maneuvers to boost, in this case, HBO Max, but that doesn’t stop AT&T tentacles like TNT from being active.