« It is not what you look at that matters, it is what you see », said Henry David Thoreau and there it is key, on and off the screen for « Tenet » the new film by Christopher Nolan.

Since his debut feature, « Amnesia », Nolan has played with the viewer’s perception, especially in his most personal films. There are « The Great Trick », « The Origin » and « Interstellar » to prove it. Its name has acquired such relevance that even without knowing the cast, the public is interested. « Tenet » became one of the most anticipated films of 2020. Now, it is especially relevant because it is, until now, it is the film that cinemas hope will bring people back to theaters.

Little is known about « Tenet ». It is a sci-fi thriller with action elements whose best-known figures are Robert Pattison and Michael Cain, accompanied by Kenneth Branagh and a series of rising actors (John David Washington, the protagonist, Elizabeth Debicki and Aaron Taylor-Johnson). The synopsis says, according to the official Warner Bros. site, “Arming just one word -Tenet- the protagonist of this story must fight for the survival of the entire world in a mission that takes him to travel through the dark world of international espionage that will unfold into something beyond linear time. It does not travel in time. He invests it. » The truth is that it results in a presentation that can refer to so many other films, except for the last sentence. Although Nolan has explained it a bit more, suggesting that time is not returned and confirming that it is not a time travel film; instead an object or person does move within the timeline. What does that mean? It is quite difficult to visualize it and perhaps that is the question, you have to see it to understand it.

« Tenet », a palindrome that gives its name to the organization of spies in fiction and whose meaning is a « principle on which a belief or theory is based, would have been released on July 17. The new date is July 31. Nolan wanted to keep the initial date, but the medical security conditions are not yet favorable. Warner Bros. has even considered the video premiere in low demand. It is a difficult decision to make. The film cost at least $ 200 million; the marketing campaign is estimated at an equal, even higher figure. To cover its costs, « Tenet » will have to recover around 500 million dollars.

Nolan’s arguments to defend the theatrical release have focused on the benefit this will have on the viewer’s experience. It is designed to be seen in theaters and if this has already been shown to be relevant to a “simple” film like “Rome”, but whose sound design generated a different immersion, what can be expected of a director who has already made a similar effort for “Dunkerque” ( winner of the Oscar for Mixing and Sound Design) and whose visual results in « The Origin » and « Interstellar » can hardly be seen the same on a television or a device. For a film where perception plays a key element, being able to immerse yourself in its dynamics is essential and this is only achieved when the atmosphere, when physical conditions allow it. The question is in the other perception.

Beyond the desire that the public may have to return to the cinema, to experience it in a different way from what the platforms allow, there is the question of how security is perceived in movie theaters. The emotion and the uncertainty generated by the plot of « Tenet » are different, the curiosity that one has to see it and that, surely, will be beneficial if it continues after it, as happened with « The Origin », which is lived in reality. In Mexico, for example, there are only open rooms in Aguascalientes and Michoacán. When the rooms will open in the rest of the country is uncertain. Hence, the coin is in the air about how many people will attend. Perception may be the hook to see « Tenet », but it could also be the obstacle to it.

