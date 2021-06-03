Will Chris Harrison Return to Host ‘The Bachelor’?

ICYMI, Chris Harrison is nowhere to be seen these days in The Bachelor franchise. He was notably absent in the After the Final Rose special for Matt James’s season of The Bachelor. Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe took his place while filming Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette. And now, Chris isn’t returning to host Bachelor in Paradise this year … so why hasn’t he returned?

To put it lightly, Chris got himself in a sh * t ton of hot water after making some pretty insensitive comments during an interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. At the time of the interview, Matt’s season winner Rachael Kirkconnell was in the middle of a controversy after photos of her attending an Antebellum, Old South-themed party circulated online. When talking about the photos in question, and Chris defended Rachael’s actions and said she was simply having fun at an event.

Here’s what Chris said, in full:

“I haven’t talked to Rachael about it, and this is where we need to have a little grace … because I have seen some stuff online — this judge, jury, executioner thing — where they’re just tearing this girl’s life apart and diving into her parents and her parents’ voting record. It’s unbelievably alarming to watch this. I haven’t heard Rachael speak on this yet, and until I actually hear this woman have a chance to speak, who am I to say any of this? I saw a picture of her at a sorority party five years ago, and that’s it. “I’m not defending Rachael — I just know that 50 million people who did that in 2018. That was a type of party that a lot of people went to. “My guess? These girls got dressed and went to a party and had a great time. They were 18 years old. Does that make it okay? I don’t know, Rachel, you tell me … but where is this lens we’re holding up and was that lens available and were we all looking through it in 2018? ‘”

After receiving backlash for his comments, Chris apologized for his words and announced he was going to step back from The Bachelor franchise for an unspecified amount of time.

Three weeks after Chris issued his apology, he hopped on Good Morning America to discuss the controversy and address when he’d be making his return to the franchise.

He said, “I plan to be back and I want to be back. And I think this franchise can be an important beacon of change. I know that change is felt, not just by me, but by many others. And we are excited and willing to do the work to show that progress … This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done. And I am excited to be a part of that change. “

Since then, there’s been no word of when Chris will be returning to host anything in the franchise, but stay tuned to see if he’ll make his return for season 26 of The Bachelor.

