Will CDMX return to online classes with a yellow traffic light? Excelsior

MEXICO CITY.- Given the setback of the epidemiological traffic light in Mexico City, public and private schools will have to follow the Guidance Guide for the reopening of schools in the face of covid-19, published on May 28, 2021, explained a source from the Ministry of Public Education (SEP).

In accordance with the protocol, created by the SEP and the Ministry of Health, face-to-face classes may be held “as long as the epidemiological traffic light is green” and it is stipulated that during the yellow traffic light the schools will operate only as Community Learning Centers, if the educational community so agrees.

Regarding the issue, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, indicated that the SEP will be the one to report what will happen in the next two weeks.

Data from the Federal Education Authority of Mexico City indicate that on June 7,103 elementary schools opened their doors, of these 387 are public and 716 private. However, eight had to close due to confirmed cases of covid-19.

The most recent were that of a first-year high school student from a school located in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office. The mother of the minor notified the authorities of the campus that she took her daughter to perform the detection test for SARS-CoV-2, which was positive.

The other corresponds to that of a third-year preschool student from a La Magdalena Contreras campus, who began with flu symptoms; His mother took him to a test, which also came out positive.

Today the increase of one point in the epidemiological traffic light does not require a closure of activities. Today, the most important thing will continue to be taking care of ourselves and others. On the permanence of the face-to-face classes, @SEP_mx will issue a statement. (3/3) – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 19, 2021

