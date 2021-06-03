Will Carlos González return to uniform with the Águilas del Zulia?

Carlos Gonzalez, one of the most elegant swings in all of the Major Leagues is currently free and unplayed professionally since 2019, which undoubtedly Eagles of Zulia, his team in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) should keep in mind thinking about the coming season 2021-2022.

Since Carlos Gonzalez He left the ranks of the Colorado Rockies was not the same, so much so that later he did not get regularity in the Major Leagues and for which today he is a free agent at 35 years old, which could undoubtedly be the season 2021-2022 of the LVBP a window for this player to regain his professional form, a situation that Eagles of Zulia from already they could be scheming.

Seven seasons in a row he played Gonzalez with the Eagles of Zulia on the LVBP before establishing himself as a star in the Major Leagues and he was, winning multiple Gold Gloves and Silver Bats that today are without action and the winter ball of his country could be an option to consider.

Rumors of playing in the Mexican Baseball League and in Japan, is what has surrounded in the last time to Carlos Gonzalez that also could easily dispute with Venezuela the Pre-Olympic of the Americas of Baseball, but that was not the case. However, the opportunity to return to Eagles of Zulia has always been an option, but will it be in the LVBP 2021-2022?

“CarGo” in addition to being active in the LVBP brought good things to Eagles, He is a native of Maracaibo and to play again in Venezuela, it will be feeling at home, but we must wait for the decision to be made by this player who has more than 1,400 hits in the Major Leagues.

Gonzalez He is 35 years old and his case is somewhat similar to that of Félix Hernández, since they are free and the closest they have to return to professional action is LVBP, one with the Eagles and the other with the Navegantes del Magallanes.

In my opinion, I consider that Carlos Gonzalez if it should come next season 2021-22 of the LVBP with the EaglesConsidering that he has not seen professional action for two years and if he hopes to one day return to the MLB, this league could be the impetus for a future signing.

Gonzalez for life with Eagles of Zulia on the LVBP he has 200 hits, 24 homers, 120 RBIs and a .277 average.