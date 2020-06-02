By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

06/01/2020 2:22 pm

Without realizing it, a year has quickly passed since the launch of Avengers: Endgame. This film closed a story with 11 years in development in a great way, and offered a conclusion to characters like Iron Man. Now, Chris Evans, who played Captain America, recently spoke about the possibility of reprising his iconic role.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Evans spoke about his role within the MCU, and the possibility of retaking the shield in the future.. This is what he mentioned:

“It was a great race and we came out on such a high note that it would be risky to visit him again in my opinion. It was a very good experience and I think it’s better to leave it at that. It is not a definitive no, but neither is it an anxious yes. I think Cap had such a complicated act of stopping the landing, and I think they did a good job of allowing him to complete his journey. If you are going to visit it again, it cannot be just to make money. It can’t be just because the public wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? Many things would have to come together. “

Similarly, Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have previously said that Steve Rogers returning as Captain America in a future movie would effectively harm his job.

On related topics, Chris Evans has revealed what his favorite moment as Captain America was. Similarly, this could be the next character to die within the MCU.

Via: Digital Spy

The games in the PS Store have already gone up in price… quite



They reimagine Asuka from Evangelion in a very realistic style

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.