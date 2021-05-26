will build a new technology campus in San José with offices for 20,000 employees

Google seems not to have seen the telecommuting thing. Although it has announced with great fanfare its measures aimed at greater labor flexibility, if we put marketing aside and focus on the facts It seems clear that the tech giant wants to have the majority of its employees near its offices most of the time.. The latest evidence of this is that the city of San José, California, has just approved an Alphabet project to build a mega technology campus in the Californian city that includes, among other things, offices with capacity for 20,000 workers.

The relationship between Google and telecommuting looked set to be successful when, in July 2020, Californians were among the first companies to announce that They offered their employees the possibility of working remotely in the long term, until this summer, and they even gave them an extra $ 1,000 to set up their own home offices.

However, the passing of the months and the gradual remission of the virus, especially in the United States, has gradually revealed Google’s true plans. The indefinite teleworking of May 2020 was transformed a year later, at the beginning of May 2021, into a hybrid model with many conditions: three days in the office and only two remotely for 60% of the workforce, with 20% of the workers with face-to-face work all the time and another 20% teleworking completely, and a salary adjustment depending on the destination for the employees who decide to telecommute.

Now, the approval of the mega campus project in San José reveals that Californians are not only not going to reduce their offices in anticipation of fewer telecommuting employees, but that They will increase them with capacity for another 20,000 face-to-face positions. In addition, these facilities include housing for workers and all kinds of businesses, from coffee shops to supermarkets, a kind of Google city within the city of San José that will undermine some of the advantages of working from home, such as saving time on long trips. .

It is true that Google initiated the procedures for the San José project in 2017, long before the pandemic popularized the teleworking model. However, Californians have had to submit documentation to the city council periodically during those four years, with several updates to the plans, the last of them in October 2020 and March and April 2021, with the coronavirus already among us, in which they have not modified their idea of ​​building offices with capacity for 20,000 employees.

10 GOOGLE APPS THAT COULD HAVE SUCCESSFUL

The Campus

The campus that Google plans to build in San José will be called Downtown West and will occupy more than 32 hectares of land in the center of the city. It will be the technology giant’s first installation of its kind that will include houses exclusively for workers and other leisure spaces such as parks or restaurants. According to the project presented by Alphabet, the campus will have around 4,000 houses for its workers, as well as 300 hotel rooms and 800 temporary residences to host Google corporate guests.

Californians have not yet revealed the cost that this project will have for their coffers, but according to the US television network CNBC, sOnly to build infrastructure and not including offices Google would have to spend around a billion dollars, to which he would have to add just under $ 500 million in taxes and investments for the city, such as public transportation on the premises.

Construction on Google’s Downtown West campus in San José is scheduled to begin next year. with a completion period that would range between 10 and 30 years.