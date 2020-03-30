Will brooks, former welterweight champion of Bellator, has sealed his arrival to the European promotion, Ares FC.

Brooks, a 33-year veteran, was very successful in the organization he chairs Scott Coker, where he achieved a record of 9 – 1 (defeating in a continuous way Michael Chandler), winning the 170-pound crown and defending it twice before leaving for mid-2016 at UFC, where he ran with a different fate.

Despite succeeding in his debut with a unanimous ruling on Ross Pearson, the member of American Top Team went on to be finalized in his next three fights for Alex Oliveira, Charles Oliveira Y Nik Lentz, which motivated his release from the promotion.

After passing through the octagon, he reached the PFL, where he won two of the three fights he played, being left out in the Quarter Finals of the Lightweight tournament as he was part of a unanimous draw against Rashid Magomedov at PFL 9.

Brooks plans to debut in Ares against the South African Martin van Standen (19-11). Their fight, originally for the month of August, was postponed to October due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Ares lately has signed fighters with a past in the UFC as Juan Adams and the ex-challenger to the Flyweight title, Wilson Reis.