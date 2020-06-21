Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Square Enix announced late last year that it would retake the Bravely Default franchise after the first 2 games in the series. Called Bravely Default II, the story was expected to follow on from the original installment, which debuted on Nintendo 3DS. However, it was revealed that the game would feature new heroes and today it was confirmed that no character from the Nintendo 3DS games will return and some features from the new iteration were confirmed.

Tomoya Asano and Masashi Takahashi, the leader of the Asano Team and the studio’s producer, respectively, spoke in an interview with Famitsu (via Nintendo Everything) about the decision to make a new installment of the series. On previous occasions, the team has apologized for failing to meet fan expectations with Bravely Second, compared to Bravely Default. In this sense, Takahashi mentioned that with Bravely Default II « they will return to the roots ».

In case you don’t know: The Bravely franchise (Bravely Default) has already been on the market for over 7 years.

Old characters won’t appear in Bravely Default II

This does not mean, however, the return of old characters. According to the developer, the team wants everyone to enjoy the game and not necessarily just those with knowledge of the franchise. Because of this, the game is titled Bravely Default II, but the old characters will not return, as they do not want to alienate new players, who will be able to try a new story and a new world, which will be more mature.

However initially Team Asano considered bringing old acquaintances back The 4 new heroes who will debut in Bravely Default II will be Adelle, Elvis, Gloria and Seth, who will be bigger than the protagonists of the previous title, in order to match them with the age of your player base.

Bravely Default II could have online features

Another important change is the combat system, because in Bravely Default II the characters will be able to attack one by one after the user decides the movement and not consecutively with attacks that the user defined before the string.

Also, the developers left the door open for online gaming support, because when they were questioned about this they simply said: « we are not saying no » and invited to wait and be on the lookout.

The title already has a demo, but the team believes it is likely that later there will be another to save the progress and that the players can continue it from where they left off when they have the full title.

Bravely Default will get a lot of inspiration from Octopath Traveler

The once exclusive Nintendo Switch title Octopath Traveler was also developed by Team Asano. According to the developers, this RPG came about after reflecting on what happened to Bravely Second.

As you have seen in the previews and the demo, in Bravely Default II you can identify a design very similar to that of Octopath Traveler. In fact, this is because Team Asano was heavily inspired by this title, even the Octopath Traveler character designer will also participate in Bravely Default II. Also, that the world and monster aesthetic will have multi-plane craft style and the characters will look like miniature figures.

In case you don’t know: If you are a fan of Bravely’s art, you cannot miss this beautiful art book.

And you, are you waiting for Bravely Default II? Did you like the design that will have the title? Tell us in the comments.

If you want to meet the new protagonists, we invite you to check the trailer that Nintendo shared months ago or play the free demo on Nintendo Switch.

Bravely Default is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch. You can find more news related to this franchise if you visit this page.

Stay informed with us at LEVEL UP.

Source