We have known it for years and we all carry it in our pockets, sometimes activated, sometimes deactivated, but this apparently bland technology could become our best ally in the fight against COVID-19: we talk about Bluetooth

EFE –

Over the past few weeks, the possibility of carrying out the famous contact tracing of infected people through Bluetooth, instead of geolocation that have been used in Asian countries and that have raised great doubts about privacy.

THE MIT, GOOGLE AND MANZANA THEY ARE ALREADY WORKING ON IT

This is the bet of the last project against COVID-19 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as from the world’s top two mobile phone operating system developers, Google and Manzana, and is supported by experts in both technology and epidemiology.

To reduce infections COVID-19As in any pandemic, the most basic tactic used by health professionals is the so-called contact tracing, that is, finding out who the infected person has interacted with in the days prior to the detection of the virus to ask them to contact quarantined and if necessary tested.

To this end, in Asian countries that have successfully smoothed the curve of infections such as South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan or China itself – the source of the outbreak – the authorities have accessed the personal and mobility data of citizens through GPS of their mobiles to determine what their movements have been.

THE ASIAN EXAMPLE, LITTLE VIABLE IN THE WEST

Although the system has apparently given good results, many voices have criticized it for being excessively intrusive in the privacy of people (after all, it allows the Government to know and even make public all the movements of an individual) and it seems difficult to implement in countries where sensitivity to privacy is much higher.

That’s where the Bluetooth, which can play a role similar to GPS without providing location data to the Government and even maintaining the anonymity of infected people and their contacts.

The key is to understand that the vital information to fight the pandemic is not the places a person has visited, but who they have come into contact with. Although these two things are sometimes confused, they are not the same, and the Bluetooth allows you to get the second one without resorting to the first one.

He Bluetooth It is a wireless communication technology based on low frequency radio waves that is used to transmit data between two electronic devices that are in the vicinity (for example, from a mobile phone to another or from a mobile phone to a computer and vice versa).

Thus the application created by MIT and those that propose Google and Manzana They use these signals emitted by the mobile phones that we carry in our pockets to detect contacts between people (when two individuals are close to each other, their mobile phones will recognize them Bluetooth).

The mobiles will keep in their memory the information of all the devices with which they have come into contact and, when a person tests positive for coronavirus, it is enough for the doctor to provide them with a QR code (two-dimensional barcode that can store encrypted data) to scan with your mobile and immediately the application will notify everyone who has been in contact with that person.

WITHOUT GEOLOCATION NEITHER IDENTIFICATION

And all this without the Government or the health authorities having access to citizens’ mobility data and without personally identifying the contacts, since the Bluetooth It allows to assign to each device a code that is renewed every 15 minutes, so that the mobiles would change from “pseudonym” constantly.

The system is not a silver bullet and there are doubts as to its reliability -based only on the proximity between devices, false positives could occur between two people who are separated by a wall-, as well as its implementation, since for If a very high percentage of the population is effective, the application should be downloaded voluntarily.

Despite these potential problems, it is the technological bet that is gaining the most traction in the United States. in recent weeks and, if proven effective, is a good alternative to a very intrusive method and one that raises serious legal questions in the West such as geolocation.

Marc Arcas