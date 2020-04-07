There are games that break all the schemes and that mark a before and after in the industry. Bleeding Edge It is not remotely something like that, but that is the idea with which the game was developed: it comes to entertain you, not to win a Oscar. This is the opinion of PUSH THE BUTTON.

Bleeding Edge It is a strange game to talk about because of the context in which we find ourselves. On the one hand, we are about to end the life cycle of the current generation of consoles and we expect several of the most important releases of the decade. On the other hand, we are locked in our homes indefinitely and the entertainment options are sold out.

This title knows what it is, knows that it does not come to invent a new genre and knows that it will not be your game of the year (perhaps for a very few it will), but it is right here where its greatest strength is: It does not come to meet your expectations or those of the “specialized critic”, it becomes your option for when you get tired of playing a 3,780 hour JRPG and that is fine.

We all need that change of pace, since few of them can endure a marathon that lengthy of the same title. When you need to unplug from playing Assassin’s Creed after 100 hours; Bleeding Edge It will be there to cool you down with some good and mindless bouts that don’t make any sense.

What for?

This title has no qualms about adopting mechanics from other successful games from the past, but it is not a vulgar copy & paste; uses the elements that we have seen in titles like Overwatch (the most obvious and repeated comparison) and try to create something new with these elements. Yes, the fastest way to see Bleeding Edge is like a 4 v 4 fighting to control a map.

It works with a system of heroes and specialties, we have seen it many times:

You talk to your friends, they assemble a team as balanced as possible with tanks and healers, they devise a strategy worthy of Napoleon Bonaparte to take over enemy territory, start the game and the opposing team sweeps the floor with you in the first 30 seconds . Happens all the time.

But you enjoy it and that’s the important thing. Bleeding Edge makes the most of it, as far from giving you skill trees with 250 attacks and levels to unlock, it only throws you into a tutorial with a dummy and poor you if you didn’t understand.

Enter a map, hit all the opponents, enjoy the incredible character designs and pray that everything comes out in your favor.

If there is something that frustrates it is that it is very easy for everything to get out of control and one of the sides takes the baton in such a way that it is impossible to turn the game around. It is easy to see when a game is lost a few minutes after it started and very far from the end. Something in matchmaking did not fit well during the first days of the game, as the days went by it swayed a bit without completely disappearing.

So? Yes or no, you enter Bleeding Edge?

The people of Ninja Theory (Developers) not only thought about making a beautiful game artistically speaking, they knew that in 2020 such a game would not work just for being fun and they brought it out with an ace up their sleeve: The Game Pass.

Yes Bleeding Edge It would have been launched at $ 60 (average price of new games) with the only 2 game modes it has and its 12 characters, it would be the largest robbery in history, but this is where the Game Pass.

What the heck is the Game Pass? A wonder that the Xbox and users of PC (in Beta version) because it is a payment system where for a certain amount per month you have access to an absurdly large library of GOOD and even release games like Gears 5 (same that was released BEFORE exclusively for Game Pass).

This item by itself makes it worth your while to purchase Bleeding EdgeObvious if you already have GP, because it basically comes out free. If you don’t have a Game Pass and for some reason you want to buy the physical game, Amazon You find your copy of BE at 799 pesos at the time of writing this review, which is also not a full price.

On the other hand, with those 799 you can buy almost 6 months of Game Pass and we think that it is worth more.

What does the future hold for Bleeding Edge?

When you launch this type of games it is obvious that there will be updates such as new maps, new characters, new game modes and of course there will be a lot of that for Bleeding Edge, but there are also many titles that will make this game dust in the back- digital log of many.

We believe that Ninja Theory You have the talent to keep such a title in force, but we also believe that Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II it’s a little bit higher on the developer’s priority list.

In summary?

Bleeding Edge It is a cold and lemon Oxxo beer on a hot day of quarantine in a world where everyone wants you to drink Champagne Cristal and you like it or “you know nothing about enjoying life.”

Try it in what happens quarantine.

In PUSH THE BUTTON We really enjoyed talking about all kinds of video games, if you got to this point, please follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, Spotify Y Discord. Why? Well, because there they will find more things that they will like or the cake is free *.

*The cake is a lie.