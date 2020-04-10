The singers Billie Eilish and Rosalía could have collaboratively recorded a song, or at least so follows from a photograph that was leaked on social networks.

April 10, 2020

The singers Billie Eilish and Rosalía They could have recorded a song in collaboration, or at least that’s how it appears from a photograph that was leaked on social networks.

In this image appears the mega award-winning artist Billie eilish along with his brother and music producer for his album, Finneas and the Spanish artist.

In any case, a joint song between these music greats must be quite a show. Let’s hope it is true!

Billie eilish, at 18 years of age, she is one of the most renowned artists of the musical genre called “dark pop”.

In addition, she is the only woman to have received five Grammys Awards in one night and has broken all sales records in her native United States.

.