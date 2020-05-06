Among Don Shula’s many accomplishments, his NFL record of 347 wins as a coach for the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins stands out.

“I think what stands out the most is that number of victories over the years. Leading for 33 years and doing it at the high level he did it causes many coaches to be surprised today at what Coach Shula was able to do for so long, “acknowledged Dan Marino, the Dolphins quarterback, in statements about the coach. died Monday at age 90.

But the brand seems at risk. It could be broken by a coach who had not exactly earned much sympathy from Shula.

Bill Belichick leads the other active coaches by a wide margin, with 304 wins over 25 seasons. And he still looks capable of getting a few more with the New England Patriots.

Belichick needs only 44 wins to break the record. It is an alarming situation for many followers of the Dolphins and the idolized Shula.

Many of them would prefer anyone breaking the mark to be anyone but Belichick, whom they consider a villain unworthy of making history, in part because of the scandals that have tainted his tenure with the Patriots, but also because New England has dominated the Dolphins. , during his two-decade reign in the Eastern Division of the American Conference and in the NFL.

Shula did not hold back her criticism of Belichick after the spy and deflated balloon scandals. He called it “Belicheat”, making a pun on his last name and the word “cheat” in English.

In contrast, Shula claimed to be proud of his own heritage with the Dolphins.

“I always did it with a lot of class and a lot of dignity,” said Shula in 2015. “We do not deflate any ball. Each one had enough air inside. ”

Belichick won’t confess it, but Shula’s record could be the reason that keeps him working at 68. The Pats strategist appreciates the history of football and is eager to show that he doesn’t need Tom Brady to win.

But Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay will likely damage the odds of Belichick passing Shula. Belichick is 249-77 with Brady and 55-62 without him.

Over the past six seasons, New England has won 86 games, 14.3 per year. At that rate, Belichick could match Shula in the 2022 postseason.

But bettors predict that without Brady, the Patriots will win only nine games in 2020. With that step, Belichick would not reach the milestone until the end of 2024, when he is 72 years old.

And if the season is shortened by the coronavirus, it could also slow Belichick’s advance.

There are other barometers of greatness, in addition to the games won. Patriots fans will highlight that Belichick has six Super Bowl titles, for just two by Shula.

Miami supporters will argue that Shula’s team in 1972 was 17-0, including the Super Bowl. It is the only perfect trademark recorded in NFL history.