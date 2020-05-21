The recent coronavirus pandemic has been one of the great problems that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had to face, since after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, Fans expected to see more stories from this franchise, but the closing of theaters around the world caused the premiere of this film to have to wait, but contrary to what many think, the delay of ‘Black Widow’ It could be positive.

Phase 4 of the MCU was to be inaugurated with a character who had already closed his cycle, a decision that although for many was risky, since this new era would not show us a story that would make us see the future of Marvel Studios, since ‘Black Widow’ will be located after Captain America: Civil War and prior to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

Originally this movie had a release date of May 1, 2020, but after the theaters of the world closed their doors, it was toured for the November 6, 2020, but contrary to what many might think, the delay of ‘Black Widow’ could be positive and could have higher collections than previously thought.

But how could it help? While this film doesn’t look far into the future and was expected to have a decent collection, but after almost a year and a half from the latest production from this universe, fans will be eager to see the logo of Marvel studios, in addition to the fact that cinemas in most of the world are expected to be open by then and the public may be ready to enjoy a story again after the isolation.

Perhaps the success of this film depends on the time when the world returns to normal, which seems to be beginning to happen, as European countries begin to return to normal life, while in America it seems that it will take a little longer.