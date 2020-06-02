One of Xiaomi’s best-selling accessories is about to see the renovation: the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will be presented on June 11 in China. This has been confirmed by official accounts on social networks in that country: the launch will take place on Thursday of next week.

Measuring daily exercise with a wrist accessory has become so popular that bands are one of the best-selling wearables in the world. And there is no brand that distributes more of these accessories than Xiaomi, especially for its Mi Band range. The last one has already been on the market for a year, so the renovation had been ringing for weeks. And it is already confirmed: on June 11 we will finally see the Xiaomi Mi Band 5.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 arrives just a year later

Announcement and machine translation of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5

The date chosen by Xiaomi fits perfectly with the usual cycle of the company since, if we look at the previous launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4This was also presented on June 11, 2019.

The announcement of the presentation does not bring with it the release of the characteristics since Xiaomi has been very brief: the company has published an image with the date and the name of the future accessory through its social networks, such as that of Weibo. The image shows the name of the bracelet, Mi Band 5 (小米 手 环 5); Sharing announcement with a Xiaomi smart speaker that was in presale until May 31.

Thanks to the numerous leaks of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, this exercise bracelet is expected to maintain the oval shape of previous models, the color touch screen and also the usual motion sensors and heart rate reading. It would also be compatible with reading the blood oxygen level (SpO2), it would have a variant with NFC and the international model could be compatible with the virtual assistant Alexa.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 would have a reading of blood oxygen levels and its international version could be compatible with Alexa

We have little more than a week to finally know the Xiaomi Mi Band 5: His presentation will be held on June 11 in China. And weeks later it will surely be distributed internationally.

