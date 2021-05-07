will be mandatory from 2022

For a few months, all the applications in the App Store must have a privacy label that shows how much and what data they collect from their users. It is something mandatory, a requirement that application developers must meet if they want to be in the Apple store. Now it is the turn of Google, which through its blog for developers has confirmed that from the second quarter of 2022 They will be mandatory for all Android apps that appear on Google Play.

As explained from Google, this new “security section in Google Play will help people to understand the data that an application collects or shares, if that data is protected and additional details that affect privacy and security. “It will be necessary to wait until it is implemented since, according to Google’s roadmap, it will not be until the second quarter of next year when are mandatory.

More information for the user

Google will ask app developers to share what type of data collected and stored (such as approximate or precise location, contacts, personal information), photos, videos, etc. Also, developers will have to explain how that data is used (to give a function or to customize the application, for example). It is something similar to what the App Store currently shows.

The developers will be responsible for the information disclosed in this section. Later, Google will publish a policy that “requires developers to provide accurate information.” If the company detects that the information is misrepresented, will ask the developer to change it. In addition, those apps that do not comply with the standards will be subject to Google’s application policies, so they can be exposed to sanctions.

In addition to privacy labels, Google will allow developers highlight certain aspects, such as if your app has data encryption, if the family policy follows, if the app needs that data that it is going to collect to function and if users have the option to decide whether to share it or not, if the security section has been verified by an independent third party and if it allows users to request the deletion of the data if they finally decide to uninstall the app.

Target schedule (dates subject to change).

They explain from Google that all Google Play applications, including Google’s own applications, they will have to share this information. Since collecting that data takes time, Google will give developers leeway. This summer they will share the requirements and resources of the policy and, starting in the second quarter of 2022, all new apps and updates to existing ones will have to include privacy labels.

