will be in cities with less than 3 companies

The electric scooter business is starting to get complicated in Spain; the debates of a few years ago of the large number of companies operating in some cities are back in force. There is no week without a company that announces its entry into one of the country’s great cities: Lime, GoTo, Bird, Bolt … Its entry or its return, because there are already several who packed their bags in 2019 in the face of a supply and demand crisis and now they have made the decision to return in style. The Swedish Voi is one of them.

They started operations in Madrid with a deployment in style in 2018. They soon moved to Malaga with a strong entry strategy. After weeks they continued in Murcia, with a more restrained show, but still powerful. A year later, Voi announced that although it did not leave Spain, it did terminate all operations until further notice. His strategy of growing up with the kick of a scooter, emulating Lime’s aggressive model – the only one who has succeeded in that plan, in fact – had its consequences.

With a pandemic through and some international funding, now Voi has decided to return with a rollout of electric scooters. However, Seville has been the chosen city.

Spain, cradle and mother of bad regulations

The co-founder of Voi, Fredrik Hjelm, in an interview with Hipertextual, is clear about the reasons for his departure from Spain. “We had big plans on this market, but the regulation reached the cities and they were not good. Madrid had many competitors and it was not possible to climb ”, he explains.

It refers, of course, to the Manuela Carmena regulation that came into force in 2018 and that even today continues to wreak havoc in the capital. Similar regulations were replicated throughout the country. With the licensing system and areas of operation, the cities shared – with more or less success – all the activity of electric scooters.

In the capital, more than 22 companies managed to enter the permitting contest. However, Voi has set an ambitious limit: “A maximum of 3 operators in the cities in which they are operating”. Does that mean that Voi will not return to the capital? It is in their plans, and they have spoken with the City Council in the framework of the new regulation that will arrive in June, but it is not their priority. Although the limit of competition is clear, if the new regulation is attractive enough focused on the number of electric scooters, sustainability or parking spaces to compensate a higher number of companies. “Only when it makes sense in the regulation,” he points out.

Before the capital they already have their sights set on Malaga, where they would restart their business, and Zaragoza. Not necessarily in this order, for Voi they are the two regions that can best adapt to their current needs.

Seville, a moderate version of electric scooters

Voi had a clear mission: to win the tender that Seville had launched to manage the electric scooter service in the city. It complied, of course, with the minimums of the Swedish technology company. “We saw one of the best regulations in Spain, closer to companies”, explains the founder, and also this was limited to a maximum of 3 competitors. It was the ideal region for the company

Now, Voi is already the winner of the electric scooter contest in the Andalusian capital with 1,000 units in circulation. Together with the Valencian Reby operating hand in hand with Maratunes Management.

The three chosen now have 18 months of permission to deploy their network of electric scooters, and although Voi pursues profitability, the truth is that it has changed the operating modus of its past.

If they entered Madrid quickly and without control, now in Seville “they prefer to go slowly and with fewer electric scooters, but safer.” The model of a few years ago, led by Lime – one of the best-funded tech companies in the industry – was the beginning and end of most of the competition in the business. In fact, Lime is one of the few who can boast of having succeeded with this system.

Let’s not forget about electric bikes

The bikes, the Chinese ones, were victims of their own success back in 2017. In a few months, the big Asian companies filled Europe with these two-wheelers with unlocking through an app. They did not last long. Heavy, without an electric motor and victims of vandalism, these units soon ended up in the trash heap. And companies outside the sector.

Shortly after, electric scooters arrived to fill their void and many followed in the same wake as the bikes themselves. In a kind of loop, both businesses that seemed dead and mostly buried have come back to life. Electric scooters are experiencing a second wave, encouraged by the coronavirus and the use of one-person means of transportation. And bikes have found their niche in electric models.

Voi is in precisely that process in the United Kingdom with a first deployment of electric bikes to analyze how demand and use work. Also to study how they coexist with scooters. Soon, this business will jump to the rest of Europe.

“We are analyzing which is the best bike to take to other markets, Spain included, since bikes are very interesting for cities.” Fredrik Hjelm, co-founder of Voi

Now we just have to analyze if Voi follows the same strategy of limiting competition and good regulation for its shared electric bike system. Madrid, with its new and competitive regulations, and Barcelona, ​​would be left out of the list. For now

Financing a few months ahead

Voi is not profitable, neither in Spain nor in any of the regions in which it operates. Nor will it be next year. Fredrik Hjelm points out to Hypertextual that his goal is set in 2023. For now, he adds, all his income is focused on investing in growth, talent and technology.

Also in achieving a new round of financing. Although it does not reach the almost 800 million euros raised by Lime, but it is positioned with a worthy 300 million euros in 10 operations. The last one corresponding to last December of almost 130 million euros that aimed to relaunch the technology business after the health crisis due to the coronavirus.

At the moment, they point out, they will be able to live with what they have achieved for between 12 and 18 more months, taking into account their pace of round every year and a half or two years. But, they assume that it will be vital to achieve that degree of profitability.

