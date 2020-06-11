The geek world shines again despite the coronavirus pandemic, as it has been confirmed this Wednesday, June 10 the date of San Diego Comic-Con At Home, name that will carry in this 2020 the famous convention, which was about to be canceled by the Covid-19 outbreak, something that had not happened in its 50 years of existence.

So the organizers have chosen to adapt to the situation and make a totally online version, the best thing is that access to all your activities will be free, Well, as it is known year after year, there are thousands of people who complain about the high prices that tickets have, however, in this edition it will not be like this.

Through a report from the Collider portal, it was reported that The San Diego Comic-Con At Home date will be July 22-26, Although it is not specified exactly how the transmission of this mega event will be, but it is invited to be aware of both Toucan, the convention blog, as well as from their official social networks.

BREAKING: San Diego #ComicCon at Home will be held on the same dates as the previously canceled Comic-Con, July 22-26 and be FREE. They’re promising panels and presentations about comics, gaming, television, film, and a wide variety of topics from publishers, studios, and more. pic.twitter.com/x45hrkPc0U – Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 10, 2020

“For the first time in our 50-year history, we are pleased to welcome virtually anyone from around the world. Although the conditions of staying at home make this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread a little joy and strengthen our sense of community, “said spokesperson for the event, David Glanzer, for Collider.

It will also have games, interactive activities, exclusive online combs so as not to miss out on future projects being prepared, in addition there will be special product deals that will be sold exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con At Homeas well as a MasquaredeIt is rumored to be a kind of area just to show off the netizens’ cosplay.

While more details of this digital convention were announced, the organizers of Comic-Con also announced the dates for their 2021 edition that will be from July 22 to 25.