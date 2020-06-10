The next installment of the well-known first-person war action franchise, provisionally known as Battlefield 6, will arrive sometime in the second half of 2021. This date fits perfectly with the information we had previously seen from Andrew Wilson himself, CEO of EA, who was also very clear when saying that they will focus on taking advantage of the potential of new consoles, Xbox Series X and PS5.

Of course, Battlefield 6 will be an exclusive game for Xbox Series X and PS5. Obviously also will have a PC version, although their technical details have not yet been disclosed. You can expect a sizable graphical jump versus Battlefield V, although I have my doubts about the resolution used, and also about the frame rate per second and the possible use of ray tracing.

All in all, and drawing on intuition, I think that most likely, Battlefield 6 will reach both consoles with native 4K resolution, no rescaling or dynamic resolution, maintaining a 60 stable FPS and with a graphic finish typical of what we could find in a high quality configuration on PC. The scenarios should be wider and richer in detail, and both the animations and the AI ​​of the enemies should be much more careful.

As for ray tracing it is somewhat complicated, since applying such technology to a 4K rendered game is a “huge bite” to performance, even with graphics cards as powerful as the RTX 2080 Ti. Battlefield 6 will use a completely revamped version of the Frostbite Engine, so it is possible that thanks to the miracle of optimization and low-level developments it is possible to bring ray tracing to such a game without compromising performance too much. However, we must be clear that its application will be limited to a specific element: lighting, shadows or reflections, and that its quality will be reduced to maintain good fluidity.

Battlefield 6 will take us to the current era

According to the latest information EA will take advantage of the launch of Battlefield 6 to take us to the present time, and also to carry out a “smooth” restart of the franchise. It is likely that in the end, we will find a game similar, in many ways, to Battlefield 3, one of the best installments in the franchise.

This game only came to PC, PS3 and Xbox 360, but marked a major leap in technical and hardware requirementsSo much so that to play it optimally we needed a quad-core processor, 4 GB of RAM and a graphics card type GTX 560 or Radeon HD 6870 with 1 GB of graphic memory.

Well, with Battlefield 6 we can expect a much more marked evolution. It is still too early to anticipate its requirements, but I have no doubt that it will only work really well on computers with a six cores, 16 GB of RAM and a graphics card RTX 2060 Super or RX 5700 8GB.

If you have doubts about which processors and which graphics cards will be obsolete when Xbox Series X and PS5 arrive I invite you to review our latest guides, which you will find in the previous links.