will be developed by Sledgehammer Games and will arrive at the end of 2021

How could it be otherwise, this year we will have a new ‘Call of Duty’. This has been confirmed by Activision at its shareholders meeting, where it has also advanced that, curiously, Sledgehammer Games studio will be in charge of its development. To put it in context, Sledgehammer was in charge of ‘Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare’ and ‘WWII’, released in 2017, although he has also collaborated on ‘Modern Warfare’ and ‘Black Ops: Cold War’.

Sledgehammer Games, meanwhile, has confirmed its leadership on Twitter. “We are very happy to lead the development of ‘Call of Duty’ this year and we cannot wait to share more,” they assure from the study. Nothing is known about this game, although leaks suggest that the franchise will take us back to WWII.

We’re so excited to be leading the charge on @CallofDuty this year and can’t wait to share more. https://t.co/pMuaFybT1r – Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) May 4, 2021

What is confirmed is that it is a game designed for the next-gen and for PC that will have its own campaign and multiplayer and cooperative modes. We will have to wait to know the official title. Also to see how it integrates with Activision’s current spearhead, ‘Warzone’, the free battle royale that has worked so well in the market. We will know all that at the end of the year, when the new game is expected to be released.

Call of Duty comes out

Activision has reported 72% year-on-year revenue growth thanks to ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’, ‘Warzone’ and ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’. The battle royale is the premium revenue and sales tractor, as it skyrocketed ‘Black Ops Cold War’ sales after this game was integrated into ‘Warzone’. The franchise, which is not exactly young, continues to work and Activision is clear that it will continue to exploit it.

Monthly Active Users of the ‘Call of Duty’ Franchises have increased by 40% year-on-year in this first quarter of the year (We recently learned that the series has sold more than 400 million games). ‘Call of Duty Mobile’ has been quite a hit for the company, not only for its performance in the West, but for its launch in China, which has managed to bring in “tens of millions” of new players.

