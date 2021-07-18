Will Barton rejects his player option with Denver Nuggets and will become Free Agent

Free Agency 2021 is getting more and more interesting as it gets closer to its inception. As reported this Saturday by Adrian Wojnarowski, Will barton you have declined your player option that you had with Denver nuggets for the 2021/22 season (worth $ 14.7 million), and he will become a free agent.

Barton will undoubtedly be one of the most desirable players once the transfer market opens. Although in this last season the level has dropped a bit due to injuries, the player has shown in recent years with the Nuggets to be crucial in the team’s scheme. The franchise that signs it is expected to do so with a multi-year contract of around $ 13-17 million.