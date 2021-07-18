Will Barton declines his player option to be a free agent

Bet on free agency. Will barton he has declined the player option he had over next season. His contract set a salary of $ 14.7 million for the 2021-2022 academic year. He has resigned from them to seek a new contract.

The deadline to decide whether or not to exercise your option expired today Saturday. And that decision has been none other than to go out to free agency in August.

That does not mean that he will not continue in the Denver Nuggets. In fact, the journalist Adrian wojnarowski (ESPN) speaks of “a strong interest” between the parties to continue together. The President of Nuggets Basketball Operations, Tim connelly, considers retaining Barton a top priority.

Barton has been in Denver for 7 seasons. But this end of the 2020-2021 campaign has been anything but easy. An injury left him out for 6 weeks. That loss was lengthened during the final phase of the regular season and part of the postseason. He was able to reappear in the second game of the Western semi-finals. But that series was resounding. And the Phoenix Suns eliminated the Nuggets by a resounding 4-0.

Barton is 30 years old. And he’s been 6 1/2 in the Nuggets now. With Denver he has played 408 of the 552 regular season games he has accumulated in the NBA. With the Nuggets, he averages 13.9 points. He is a serious asset on both sides of the court. And in the offices and the locker room they know it.