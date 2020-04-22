The coronavirus is negatively impacting everyone. Unfortunately, Larian Studios, developer in charge of the next installment of the Baldur’s Gate franchise, is no exception and recently confirmed that the development of Baldur’s Gate III is being considerably affected by the pandemic.

According to information Larian Studios shared with the New York Times (via VG247), he is facing a delay in the development of Baldur’s Gate III due to work from home. According to the study, the teams involved are operating between 70% and 80% of normal production.

In case you missed it: Larian Studios commented on the possibility of watching Baldur’s Gate III on next generation consoles.

This is caused by preventive measures that forced Larian Studios to have its team of 300 people work remotely. According to the developer, at first there were no problems with the team’s work, which included creating levels and writing code, but later production hours decreased due to workers having to take care of their children, among other responsibilities. This was in addition to the fact that external partners stopped their work or also applied remote work measures.

Early Access is still planned for this year

However, executive Swen Vincke mentioned that, although the production process was delayed, it is still ongoing. The good news is that the delay will not affect the launch of Early Access, as it would meet the debut planned for 2020, although there is not yet a confirmed date. We will keep you informed.

A few weeks ago, during PAX East 2020, Larian Studios presented the opening sequence of Baldur’s Gate III, as well as gameplay and lots of information.

What do you think about delayed development? When do you think the title will debut? Tell us in the comments.

Baldur’s Gate III is in development for PC and Google STADIA. You can find more news related to this franchise by checking this page.

