Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 promises a lot of new content and some surprises for players. Epic Games prepared another collaboration with DC, so there will be an Aquaman skin.

Part of the community hopes that companies will take the opportunity to launch more content related to the aquatic character, but for now there is nothing confirmed.

The dataminers did not want to be left with this doubt, so they analyzed the title for clues about it. The surprise is that they found references to Atlantis, which could be a future location for the Battle Royale.

Clues point to the arrival of Atlantis to Fortnite

Some dataminers decided to share their discoveries with the entire community. The leak suggests that Atlantis will indeed arrive in the game, possibly as a location that will be available with a future update.

As you already know, the map of the Battle Royale underwent important changes with the arrival of the new season, so much of its territory is submerged in water. Dataminers found various files that refer to Atlantis, a location that fits perfectly with the theme and changes of the season.

As if that were not enough, it seems that Epic Games is also preparing various special skins related to this location. Everything indicates that it will be a large and important update, but for now there are no clues as to when it will arrive.

It is important to mention that Epic Games has not confirmed anything about it, so everything should be considered a rumor. However, on past occasions dataminers have leaked important information about the future of Battle Royale.

Just found this in the files: – AmbientVolume_BIOME_Atlantis does this confirm that we actually will get an Atlantis POI just like Deadpool and will it perhaps be the Encrypted Ruins POI, time will tell. – FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 23, 2020

while looking for more Atlantis references, I found this ‘Female_Medium_Lady_Atlantis_Head’ Currently thats the only file referencing to a Female Atlantis skin, so we can’t say a lot about it. – FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) June 24, 2020

Leaked ATLANTIS POI sounds!

Full 12 minutes of all the sounds: https://t.co/DNvKIKi5v3 pic.twitter.com/CW8bx34zZ1 – HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 23, 2020

In case you missed it: so you can get the Aquaman skin in Fortnite

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. Find more information related to the Battle Royale on this page.

