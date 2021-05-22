Will ‘Army of the Dead’ have a sequel? Zack Snyder has a “very crazy” idea and it could be in Spanish

Beware SPOILERS!

* This article reveals details of the ending of the film.

It is clear that ‘Army of the Dead’ arrives with the ambition to become a franchise. In addition to the film directed by Zack Snyder, Netflix already has two prequels on the way: an anime series and a film focused on the character played by Matthias Schweighofer. But also, now that we have been able to see the movie, we know that a possible sequel is more than likely. Snyder has confirmed it, advancing that he has a very crazy idea for the sequel.

“Shay and I know what happens now,” said the director of ‘Justice League’ in an interview with Polygon. The script is co-written by him and Shay Hatten, a very young 26-year-old screenwriter who has already signed the script for ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’. “What we have planned is too crazy. When we found out that Vanderohe had been bitten and headed to Mexico City, I said,” Do you know what’s going to happen? “And blurted out a string of things. And when I finished, Shay I was like: ‘Ok’ “.

Obviously Snyder has not revealed what those ideas are for the possible sequel, unlike what he did recently with his plans for the ‘Justice League’ saga (once he was clear that it is quite unlikely that Warner Bros. produce more deliveries to you). But it is not difficult to imagine, considering the great cliffhanger with which ‘Army of the Dead’ ends: when the world thinks that it has ended the zombie threat thanks to a nuclear bomb in Las Vegas, it turns out that the only survivor of the cast The main character, the character played by Omari Hardwick, is spreading the pandemic beyond the US.

Could it be in Spanish?

Although Snyder has not advanced any more details and Netflix has not yet announced the sequel, It is not crazy to wait for an official announcement from the streaming platform in the next few days, if the public responds with sufficient interest to the proposal.

And if there is a sequel to ‘Army of the Dead’ with the action taking place in Mexico … will it be a movie in Spanish? If we were talking about the franchise of a traditional Hollywood studio this would be unthinkable, but on Netflix it is more than likely. As reflected in IndieWire, the company is very interested in international production after world hits such as ‘La casa de papel’, ‘Lupine’ or ‘Dark’.

A Spanish spin-off of ‘A ciegas’ directed by the brothers David and Àlex Pastor, the directors of ‘Hogar’, was recently announced. That opens the door to endless possibilities with Netflix titles, including an ‘Army of the Dead’ movie with a mostly Mexican cast.