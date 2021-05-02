will apply “stricter supervision” due to the large amount of energy consumed by mining it

On April 27, the Beijing government sent a warning: there will be stricter oversight of cryptocurrency mining centers. The Asian country accounts for the majority of Bitcoin mining operations today, which also means a very high energy consumption. With China’s goal of minimizing carbon consumption, Bitcoin is now in its sights.

As reported by state media PengPai, the China Communications Industry Association will make stricter oversight of blockchain mining to reduce the country’s energy consumption. China’s fourteenth five-year plan has at one of its points an 18% reduction in carbon dioxide emission and a total decrease of 13.5% in energy intensity by 2025.

For years energy consumption has been a constant problem for Bitcoin and the blockchain in general. Mining and trading bitcoins in general implies a huge consumption of energy, which is often not renewable energy. It consumes more energy than many countries and in some it causes national blackouts.

Limiting mining province to province

Restrictions on blockchain mining it’s not really new in China. Recently, on April 30, one of the largest measures came into force. In Inner Mongolia province, all mining operations were shut down following government-imposed restrictions in the area.

The following provinces that could see similar restrictions are Sichuan and Xinjiang. The latter has about 35% of the BTC hash in China right now, according to CBECEI. If strict restrictions begin to be applied in the different provinces of China, we could see the global effects on the price of Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, the government of the Asian country continues to impose its alternative digital currency to Bitcoin. Is about a digital yuan that works like a cryptocurrency, although controlled and supervised by the State. If Bitcoin will triumph as a payment of the future is something that is not known at the moment, its methodology has it easier.

