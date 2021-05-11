Will animal species survive global warming?

05/11/2021 at 4:33 PM CEST

What will happen to animal species in a scenario of advanced climate change? Will they be able to adapt or, on the contrary, will they disappear due to the modification of their habitat? A group of scientists has discovered, through experiments with several species of mice, that animals use not one, but several ways to adapt to these changes, which is a hope for their continuity.

As climate change continues to increase temperatures, drier conditions increase and precipitation patterns change. Therefore, adaptation to new conditions will be essential for the long-term survival of most species.

Researchers at the University of New Hampshire found that in order to live in a warmer, more desert environment, and exist without water, there is more than one genetic mechanism that allows animals to adapt.

This is important not only for their survival, but it can also provide an important biomedical basis for developing gene therapies to treat human diseases related to dehydration, such as kidney disease.

“To use a familiar phrase, we see that there is more than one way to bake a cake,” said Jocelyn Colella, a postdoctoral researcher in evolutionary biology.

“In other words, there are several ways in which animals adapt to desert conditions and the discovery of this genetic flexibility is good news for all species that will increasingly be forced to acclimatize to warmer and drier environments.” .

In their study, published recently in the Journal of Heredity, the researchers compared the genetic mechanisms of three species of mice found in hot, dry areas; the cactus and cannon mice, which are predominantly found in desert habitats; and the North American deer mouse, which can also be found in colder, wetter climates of the northern United States.

The researchers hypothesized that similar genes in each species would be critical for survival in desert environments. What they found was that each species used a different mechanism., that is, different genes and functions that allow the same adaptation.

While one species adapted through mutational genetic changes over time, another used changes in gene expression that may occur more quickly and may be the most efficient evolutionary pathway.

‘We were excited about the findings, because if our research had only found one gene that was critical for adapting to warmer and drier conditions, it would challenge other animals to respond to climate change, but our work shows that there are multiple evolutionary options that allow survival in the desert »Colella said.

The findings could also provide critical information for biomedical research in the development of gene therapies for human kidney disease. Global warming can increase these types of ailments, derived from greater dehydration.

‘Because mice are physiologically similar to humans, this kind of evolutionary work offers important first steps in identifying and understand the genes that control complex traits like dehydration, which can compromise human kidneys and cause lifelong irreparable damage, “said Matt MacManes, associate professor of genome-enabled biology.

Every year, millions of people die from dehydration-related illnesses around the world. Experts say that even minor dehydration can compromise the kidneys and cause lifelong problems.

Reference article: https://academic.oup.com/jhered/advance-article/doi/10.1093/jhered/esab009/6158454

