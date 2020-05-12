Some of the employees Twitter sent home to telework during the coronavirus crisis they will not return to their positions in the company offices once the seclusion ends.

It is not that anything has happened to them, nor that Twitter has decided to do without them due to the economic situation; what happens is that its CEO, Jack Dorsey, has written everyone today an e-mail announcing that they will be allowed, if they choose, to continue working from home permanently.

Twitter encouraged its employees to adopt this model as early as March (like Microsoft, Google or Amazon), when the first cases of coronavirus affected in the US began to be known:

“We have reflected a lot on how to approach this, given that we were one of the first companies to move to a model of working from home. We will continue to be the first to put the safety of our people first.”

In fact, Dorsey makes it clear in her email that They do not contemplate reopening the offices or resuming business trips until September.. In-person events will also be canceled, although in their case for the remainder of the year.

A reflection that comes long

A few days ago, Jennifer Christie, HR director of Twitter, gave clues about this decision, dropping that his company’s work structure “would never be the same” Because the employees and managers who were reluctant at the time have been able to verify that they are just as or more productive as well.

In any case, this reflection within the company has not been exclusively a consequence of everything that happened with the coronavirus: Dorsey had been saying for some time that concentrating its staff at the San Francisco headquarters was not proving “useful” to the company.

Therefore, in February he already promised that would strive for “a much more distributed workforce”. He himself spoke of spending half of 2020 living in Africa before the global situation forced him to redo his plans:

“There is a lot of talent spread all over the world and we have to be able to work in a way that supports them as workers, regardless of where they live and especially when they want to develop careers in their own communities.”

Track | BuzzFeedNews (and II)

