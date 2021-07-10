Will Alfa Romeo be renamed Alfa e-Romeo in 2024? Stellantis plans

Alfa Romeo It is one of the automotive brands with the most legacy and that looks the most to the past to design its new models, as well as to trap us with its marketing. You can see the latin character of this company, as they bring out a lot of sports models from past decades, as well as those racing cars with the highest performance that fought to achieve gold in the most demanding tests.

However, despite so much talk about history and heritage, Alfa Romeo has to reconvert if it wants to survive. Stellantis has just released its medium-term plans, showing investments, objectives and strategies. There is a lot to talk about, but I admit that the “Alfa Romeo becomes Alfa e-Romeo from 2024 ” My attention has been focused on a mythical and passionate brand like this.

Says the new manufacturer born from the merger of PSA and FCA that affordability is a priority for Stellantis. The company aims to in 2026 the cost of ownership of electric vehicles will be equivalent to those of internal combustion. In this way, they have to offer us decent electrification solutions with each brand, but without losing their own DNA.

Different battery packs and four electric platforms

“The objective is lower the cost of the battery pack of electric vehicles more than 40% between 2020 and 2024, and more than an additional 20% in 2030. All aspects of the battery pack play an important role in reducing costs, optimizing the whole package, simplifying the format of the batteries. modules, increasing the size of the cells and updating the chemistry of the battery ”.

On the other hand, Stellantis has stated that they will have four platforms for electric vehicles of different typologies. In either case, they will have flexibility in length and width, as well as shared components. The four platforms are:

STLA Small, with a range of up to 500 kilometers STLA Medium, with a range of up to 700 kilometers STLA Large, with a range of up to 800 kilometers STLA Frame, with a range of up to 800 kilometers

Battery packs will suit various types of vehicles, they have declared. From batteries for small city cars to high-density packages for high-powered vehicles and trucks. In 2026 it is planned to introduce the first competitive solid-state battery technology.

14 brands, 14 “slogans”

The fact is that the automotive group has left some slogans for each of its fourteen brands, trying to show a clear differentiation in each of them. Look:

Abarth: Warming people, but not the planet Alfa Romeo: From 2024, Alfa becomes Alfa e-Romeo Chrysler: Clean technology for a new generation of families Citroën: Citroën Electric: Well-being for all! Dodge: Tear Down the Streets… Not the Planet DS Automobiles: The Art of Travel Expanded Fiat: It’s only green when it’s green for everyone Jeep: Zero emission freedom Lancia: The most elegant way to protect the planet Maserati: The best in car performance luxury, electrified Opel / Vauxhall: Green is the new Peugeot: Turning sustainable mobility into quality time Ram: Created to serve a sustainable planet Commercial Vehicles: The world leader in e-commerce vehicles

Honestly, and allow me the expression, they seem slogans taken from a schoolyard. If it were in a single brand, it might be passable, but reading fourteen slogans like that, in a row, from different branches of the same company is hard.

As I said, the one that most catches my attention is the Alfa Romeo, which I would not be surprised if that phrase materialized and they really changed the name of the mythical car company in 2024. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that that doesn’t happen.

Nor are the phrases of RAM, whose vehicles have never seemed too efficient, or Opel, as if ecology had just now been associated with the color green. That of Abarth, “Warming people, but not the planet” is not bad at all, although it is a brand that we do not know well what will be its next step.

