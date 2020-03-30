Will Adam Cole replace Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania?

Adam Cole could replace Roman Reigns | Since a FOX Sports reporter announced that Roman Reigns would not be at Wrestlemania 36, ​​rumors surrounding who will be the challenger to the blue brand’s biggest title have been sparked.

What seems evident is that Goldberg will lose the title, since having a part timer champion is not what WWE is looking for right now, who has only used this formula in the long term with Brock Lesnar.

If we start from this premise, there are many names that come to mind as possible universal champions and that would have credibility against Goldberg.

It is rumored that WWE has in mind that it is Braun Strowman who wins the title at Wrestlemania, but after his multiple feuds with Brock Lesnar in which he even went so far as to be beaten with a single F-5, the already former Intercontinental champion has been quite discredited .

Another possibility is that it is Brock Lesnar himself who beats Goldberg in case of losing the WWE world title the first night against Drew McIntyre. We have already seen what Goldberg and Lesnar can offer when they face each other, the WWE Universe could be quite unsatisfied if this scenario occurs.

The question we ask ourselves from Planeta Wrestling is: why not Adam Cole?

We recently saw the first cryptic promo for Killer Kross on NXT and Scarlett Bordeaux remains to debut. Why couldn’t we see this duo debut, controversially defeating the leader of Undisputed Era in the last NXT before Wrestlemania?

It would be a great way to bring the most dominant stable in the yellow brand to the main roster, interfering in a possible Adam Cole vs. Goldberg to help their leader win the SmackDown world title.

Who will finally be the challenger? Will Vince have a new ace up his sleeve? Is it a Triple H thing? There is less than a week to answer questions.

