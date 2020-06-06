How long before we know if a second round of stimulus checks will be approved? The legislative package to be discussed by the Senate “will be the last” and less comprehensive, said the Republican majority leader in that legislative body, Mitch McConnell.

Republican Senate Majority Speaker Mitch McConnell He said that, if a fourth stimulus package were approved, it would be the last one evaluated by Congress, although he did not specify without including a second round of stimulus checks.

Speaking on the issue last week, the most powerful legislator in that legislative body said that in about a month legislators would make a decision on the matter.

The Republican has not spoken about whether parts of the “Heroes Act” passed by Democrats in the House of Representatives almost a month ago have a chance of being considered as part of the discussion of a new financial aid package.

“We are looking carefully at a fourth final legislation,” he said as quoted by CSBN.

“They can anticipate that a decision is made or if we move forward (with the plan) in about a month. And it will be closely handmade to help us from where we are a month from now, not where we were three months ago, “the senator limited himself to expressing.

Thus, it will not be until the end of June and the beginning of July that Congress will initiate more formal conversations with a view to a new stimulus package and will have a clearer picture of the direction in which initiatives are moving in the Congress of States. United.

Meanwhile, the proposals presented before that legislative body continue, the expressions of both the majority leader and other Republicans suggest that, if new incentives were approved for Americans, they would be less comprehensive and focused on certain groups.

Others in the Senate simply do not see a chance for the proposal to send more money to individuals and families. The Senator Mitt Romney, who has classified the initiative as “improbable” is one of them.

Similarly, it has been expressed Lindsey Graham, who expressed not feeling “excited” with measures of this nature.

The Speaker of the Democratic House majority, Nancy Pelosi, pressure has dropped in recent days on Republicans and the President Donald trump for the Senate to consider the ambitious $ 3 trillion dollar package.

The so-called “Heroes Act” provides the money for various incentives, in addition to checks of up to $ 6,000 for families with dependents.

Among the provisions established in the legislation are more funds for COVID-19 tests and an extension of unemployment benefits. The law also expands the number of possible beneficiaries by ruling out the requirement of having a number of Social Security to receive payment. People who don’t have one could use a Taxpayer Personal Identification Number (INTIN) to qualify for help.

Other notable measures included in the “Heroes Act is the expansion of the employee retention credit to help employers keep workers on the payroll; and from funds for essential workers such as first responders and health workers.