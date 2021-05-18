Will 30 be the charm? Cruz Azul and its history of failures in Liguilla

The Cruz Azul Machine looks like a making horse headed for the title of the Closing 2021 of the MX League, because after raffling the Quarterfinals, everything seems to be served on a silver tray so that the celestial ones break the 23 year drought without title in the Mexican Soccer, although the celestial history does not invite to ‘celebrate’ ahead of time.

The blue crosses seem to have been forgotten with the arrival of Juan Reynoso, even, being The Machine who manages to do dramatic somersaults in the final minutes, changing roles in this dark story, although it is well known that this is how the cement curse ‘plays’.

Since that title in 1997 against Club León, Cruz Azul has played 29 Liguillas in Mexican Soccer, failing one after another, being very close to achieving the goal on 6 occasions, losing 3 consecutive finals.

UNAM comes back 4-0 on aggregate in CU and Cruz Azul suffers one of the worst crossovers in its history.

Of the 29 participations, Cruz Azul has lost in the Quarterfinals 16 times, in the Semifinals 7 and in the Finals 6.

The leader’s curse?

Of the 26 leaders who have qualified for the Semifinals in the history of short tournaments, only 5 have been eliminated in the Semifinals, but only 8 have been able to win the Final, leaving 13 runners-up on the way.

Cruz Azul’s history in the Short Tournament Leagues after the 1997 Summer 1998 title | Quarterfinals vs America (2-3) Winter 1998 | Quarterfinals vs Pumas (3-4) Summer 1999 | Semifinals vs Atlas (6-0) Winter 1999 | Final vs Pachuca (2-3) Winter 2000 | Quarterfinals vs Atlas (1-2) Winter 2001 | Semifinals vs Tigres (1-1) Opening 2002 | Quarterfinals vs Pumas (3-2) 2003 Opening | Quarterfinals vs Tigres (2-2) Clausura 2004 | Semifinals vs Pumas (3-2) Clausura 2005 | Semifinals vs America (6-2) Opening 2005 | Quarterfinals vs Toluca (0-1) Clausura 2006 | Quarterfinals vs Toluca (2-3) Opening 2006 | Quarterfinals vs Chivas (2-4) Clausura 2007 | Semifinals vs Pachuca (5-1) Opening 2007 | Quarterfinals vs Atlante (3-1) Clausura 2008 | Final vs Santos (3-2) Opening 2008 | Final vs Toluca (2-2, 7-6 on penalties) Opening 2009 | Final vs Monterrey (4-6) Opening 2010 | Quarterfinals vs Pumas (2-3) Clausura 2011 | Semifinals vs Morelia (3-2) Opening 2011 | Quarterfinals vs Morelia (2-4) Opening 2012 | Quarterfinals vs León (4-2) Clausura 2013 | Final vs America (2-2, 4-2 on penalties) Apertura 2013 | Quarterfinals vs Toluca (1-4) Clausura 2014 | Quarterfinals vs León (3-3) Opening 2017 | Quarterfinals vs America (0-0) Opening 2018 | Final vs America (0-2) Clausura 2019 | Quarterfinals vs America (2-3) Opening 2020 | Semifinal vs Pumas (4-4)

