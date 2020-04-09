Wilfrido Vargas.

Wilfrido Vargas He is living a very hard mourning since in less than a week he has had to suffer the loss of friends and colleagues in the world of music, and it is all due to the ravages of COVID-19, as reported by international media.

The singer shared his pain on Instagram through the following post in honor of Francis Oliver.

“Part of life is dying, and these are the difficult times we must all inevitably go through! I am touched, this pandemic gains another valuable talent, our partner has started his game. Francis Oliver. You were part of our history belonging to the orchestra in the 90’s and you marked your presence with discipline and your talent. Peace to your soul. ” I join the feeling of their mourners! ”, Wrote the musician.

Hours before Wilfrido Vargas also left on the net the bitter pain of loss at the death of Fausto Arias, on his social networks, since he joined his suffering to that of his friend Milly Quezada, who was the sister-in-law of the deceased.

“Good morning my people. Today I have to speak from the bottom of my sadness, when I find out about the death of Pastor Fausto Arias, big brother, musician, trombone player, producer, musical director and a complete musician. Fausto was the husband of Joselin, the sister of Milly Quezada. It is the first time that the calamity of dismissing a pandemic victim has touched me so closely. what is a good person? It is not known. Because some try to give that impression, and others don’t even know that they are. Only you see her heart through her eyes, her smile, her soul and her actions. Everyone who knew him, I knew he perceived his soul. He himself did not realize that he was a saint, he was never interested. Rest in peace dear colleague. Force Joselin, Force Mily and rest in peace my eternal friend of the soul ”, said Vargas.

At the moment the singer is keeping an eye on the health of another friend and colleague from the world of merengue, Johnny Ventura, who also suffers from COVID-19.

