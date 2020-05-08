the coronavirus pandemic spread to humans Due to the consumption of wild animals, many regions, such as Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia continue to trade in wild animals. “data-reactid =” 13 “> Despite the evidence that the coronavirus pandemic spread to Humans due to consumption of wild animals, many regions such as Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia continue to trade in wild animals.

The appearance of alarming photographs is good proof that the West African markets continue to sell various exotic species.

Photos taken in January of this year in Cotonou and Ouidah in Benin show pieces of piled animals, including heads of monkeys, pythons and birds.

One of the photographs is of a dead monkey lying next to the body of a pangolin, a mammal through which COVID-19 is believed to have been transmitted from bats and humans.

Baboons for sale at wild animal markets in Benin (Source: Aaron Gekoski for World Animal Protection).

The non-profit organization World Animal Protection (WAP) told Yahoo News Australia that the wildlife markets continued to function normally in Togo and Benin from April.

The director of wild animal campaigns, Cassandra Koenen, issued a statement asking for the closing of the markets; In these markets, people usually work observing traditional religious practices.

“This lack of hygiene combined with direct human contact can create the ideal breeding ground for existing and emerging infectious diseases like COVID-19,” he said.

“The place of wild animals is nature and not those voodoo markets in conditions like the ones they present.”

“These conditions are egregious incubators for disease transmission and the evolution of more virulent pathogens.”

World Animal Protection claims that despite the pandemic, the wildlife trade continues in many West African countries (Source: Aaron Gekoski via World Animal Protection).

Bodies of pangolins and monkeys lie side by side. Pangolins may have transmitted COVID-19 from bats to humans (Source: Aaron Gekoski for World Animal Protection).

Wildlife trade continues despite 2007 concerns

Wet markets – places where a mixture of animal species coexist in crowded and dirty conditions – remain the greatest concern, as these unsanitary conditions create the ideal breeding ground for the proliferation of bacteria and viruses.

Researchers have discovered that zoonosis, that is, transmission of pathogens from animals to humans, accounts for 75% of emerging infectious diseases.

HIV, SARS, and various Ebola outbreaks are believed to have been transmitted to humans through the consumption of wild animals.

Following the worldwide SARS pandemic of 2002-2003 that killed nearly 800 people, in 2007 Hong Kong scientists published research proposing drastic biosecurity measures in wet markets.

The virus likely started in bats living in China's Yunnan province, and the researchers cautioned that the animals were a "natural reservoir for similar SARS-CoV viruses."

Rubbish piled up behind wild animal stalls in Benin (Source: Aaron Gekoski for World Animal Protection).

Several species stacked on top of each other for sale (Source: Aaron Gekoski for World Animal Protection).

While China cracked down on wild animal consumption after the SARS outbreak, this profitable sector thrived in subsequent years.

The COVID-19 pandemic had to come to convince the Chinese government of the need to ban the consumption of wild animals, although some exceptions are allowed for traditional medicine.

In early March, the Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) still recommended tan re qing, a herbal medicine and bear bile, to treat severe cases of COVID-19.

While there are sources to suggest that Chinese authorities cracked down on drugs made from wild animal derivatives, the NHC did not respond if it has modified its stance on bear farms to extract bile.

Call to end kangaroo consumption in Australia

“This virus started in China and went around the world, that’s how it started,” said radio host Alan Jones.

“We all know that and these wet markets can be a real problem because of what happens in them.”

“And I think, from the point of view of global health, that the World Health Organization should do something.”

Animal Justice Party legislative council member Mark Pearson argues that while there are no wet markets in Australia, the federal government has to end our wildlife trade.

Kangaroo meat is still popular in Australia and Europe, but Pearson wants Australia to crack down on the sale of wild animals and launched a request.

Products like these souvenir bottle openers made with kangaroo paws continue to be sold in Australia (Source: .).

“By allowing kangaroo trade to continue, the Australian government sends a clear message that this activity is more important than human health,” Pearson said in a statement.

“It is clear that the Australian kangaroo meat industry cannot meet the health standards necessary for its consumption.”

“In times of crisis it is easy to shirk our own responsibility and blame it abroad.”

“But increased zoonosis is a global problem.”

“Following this outbreak, China has banned the trade in wild animals.”

“What preventive measures has Australia taken?”

The federal government says they are not considering restricting sales of wild animal products in Australia (Source: .).

Australia has the dubious honor of being the country where the most wild animals are slaughtered worldwide, with more than 31 million kangaroos slaughtered in the past 10 years.

In many regions, kangaroos are considered a pest, as some believe that they compete for food with sheep and cows. Their meat, skins and other parts of the body are sacrificed and used.

“No government restrictions have been implemented, nor are they being considered for wild animals, including kangaroo meat and derived products as a result of COVID-19,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

While there is no evidence that the viruses are transmitted to humans through the consumption of cooked kangaroo meat or through the use of parts of their body, it is believed that there were cases of Q fever contracted through contact with kangaroos.

Some retailers and some regions abroad have banned the consumption of kangaroo meat out of concern for human well-being, but Russia is the only country to have restricted sales due to concerns about salmonella and the E. coli bacteria.

‘The Streets of Horror’: Wet markets continue to work in Southeast Asia

Wet markets continue to operate in northern Australia, and stalls in Indonesia, Cambodia and Vietnam continue to sell live cats and dogs, as well as wild animals.

Dr. Katherine Polak, a Four Paws veterinarian, spoke to Yahoo News Australia from Bangkok, where she is reviewing research from last week on the trade in live animals.

“We have sent our local team to various dog and cat meat markets that we know of; Wild animals are also often sold, ”he said.

“In Indonesia, we had our local partner go to Sulawesi Utara, where the famous wet markets are located, and what we saw is that it remains the same as ever.

“It is not too surprising that even in the midst of a pandemic we see that things work relatively normally.”

Many dog ​​meat dishes are popular in parts of Vietnam. (Source: Four Paws).

A researcher collaborating with Four Paws found that social distancing in Hanoi led to a change in the business model, but that the “wet meat” trade has continued.

“We call it ‘the streets of horror’: dogs and cats are brutally beaten on the sidewalk,” he said.

“It was interesting to see that they had really turned their on-site food business model into a takeaway model.”

“What we see now is people taking‘ bags with dogs ’ [y no bolsas para recoger la caca del perro], sorry for the pun ”.

Four Paws found that the fact that people spend more time at home has made them increasingly interested in "exotic" or "specialized" cuisines in Hanoi.

Dr. Polak said she had noticed that food delivery apps now offer cat and dog meat on their menu.

“It really is a service model that is tailored to the COVID-19 situation,” said Dr. Polak.