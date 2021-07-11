Wildfires spoil the plumage and sex life of these Australian birds

The red-backed maluros or black-headed (Malurus melanocephalus) are a species of bird endemic to the north and east coast of Australia that normally have a brown and monotonous plumage. But when mating season approaches, males shed their feathers to a color gamut red and black that makes them more attractive to potential partners, who prefer to hang out with the most attractive partners.

Now, a study published in the Journal of Avian Biology has observed that forest fires on this continent, the testosterone levels of male maluros are decreasing, a hormone that is closely linked to this pigmentation process, which makes them worse candidates.

Red-backed Maluros are used to living with these Australian bushfires, so testosterone suppression is suspected to be an evolutionary adaptation

Jordan boersma, a doctoral student at Washington State University (USA) and lead author of the work, points out that the fires are affecting the increase in testosterone, which is what causes the coloring of the feathers. They also measured the fat stores of these birds and the levels of corticosterone – a hormone released during times of tension and stress – but both remained at normal levels.

According to the researchers, Red-backed Maluros are used to living with these Australian forest fires and suspect that the suppression of testosterone levels is a evolutionary adaptation: fire can destroy the habitats where they build nests, so they identify that it is not a good time to have young and can delay or inhibit their coloration to remain brown – and unattractive to their partners.

A maluro carrying a red petal in its beak. / Nevil Lazarus / Wikipedia

Wearing a more attractive plumage also brings problems for these birds. Boersma says that when they are decked out, they attract more attention to predators and can generate conflicts with other males. “The only advantage it has [la pigmentación] it’s to attract female maluros ”, he describes.

This is the pigmentation process

In a previous study, Boersma and his colleagues showed that the testosterone helps these maluros to process the carotenoid pigments, which are present in their diet.

Despite the coincidence of an “unusually dry” season with fewer pups than usual, the males carried out their pigmentation in a normal way. They only changed it before several episodes of forest fires

To make sure it was the fires that were causing this pigmentation failure, the researchers observed the maluros for five years and took blood samples from two different locations in the state of Queensland, northeast of Australia. This allowed them to compare populations that were exposed to wildfires with others that were not.

Male maluros usually wait for the rainy season, which coincides with an increase in the insects they feed, to begin coloring. But the authors explain that their study period coincided with a “unusually dry” season and that it was linked to the fact that there were far fewer offspring in that season. Despite this, the males carried out their pigmentation in a normal way.

It was only after several episodes of forest fires when they saw that most of the Maluros remained in their brown color. Thus, the researchers found that testosterone levels were lower in specimens that had not changed color compared to those that had pigmented, and also lower than in other years in which there were no forest fires.

Knowing health through colors

Although this work focuses on this tropical bird, Boersma believes that the research may also help other species that have a pigmentation process related to their sex life.

“It could be a way to measure the health of a population if its normal level of pigmentation is known ”, points out the main researcher. “If it is seen that there are very few males performing the coloration, it is probably that there is something in the environment that is failing,” he concludes.

A female red-backed maluro. The brown color is very similar to that of males when they are not looking for a mate. / Aviceda / Wikipedia

Reference:

Jordan Boersma et al. “Wildfire affects expression of male sexual plumage through suppressed testosterone circulation in a tropical songbird”. Journal of Avian Biology (2021). DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.1111/jav.02757.

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.