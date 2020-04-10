Pokemon Sword and Shield They have been with us for a while, and there are hundreds of thousands of creatures that the trainers have been able to catch in the Dinamax Raids in the Wilderness Area, the largest area that has been created so far in the main saga of these pocket creatures. Thus, from time to time the Pokémon that appear in the nests vary and some rarer creatures appear exceptionally thanks to different events, and now it has been revealed who will be the protagonists of the next event to be held until April 15, 2020, specifically until 23:59.

The baby creatures are the protagonists of the next event of the Wild Area of ​​Pokémon Sword and Shield

If you are one of those who spend hours and hours in the Wild Area of ​​Pokémon Sword and Shield, then you are in luck, since the next event in this area has already started, and all you have to do is update the data of the Area Wild through the menu of the mysterious gift, and thus the following creatures will begin to appear in the different nests that are scattered:

Creatures from the Easter event:CufantTrubbishCharmanderCharmeleonCharizard GigamaxDuraludonDuraludon GigamaxToxelMantykeBudewTyrogueBonslyRioluMunchlaxMime Jr.TogepiWynautCleffaPichuDittoCopperajah Gigamax (exclusive to Pokemon Sword) Garbodor Gigamax (exclusive to Pokemon

