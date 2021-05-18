Wilder warns: he’s back

Deontay Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO) is back in practice. This is what he has made known through his social networks. The 35-year-old ‘Bronze Bomber’ has not boxed since February 2020 when he lost to Tyson Fury. The idea of ​​the former champion and the Englishman was the trilogy (it was signed), but the terms were lengthening and it did not bear fruit. Wilder’s team did not want to leave him idle for long, but more than a year has passed and at the moment he has no date to return to the ensogado.

At this time, and due to the stoppage of the fight against Fury, Wilder has made changes to his team. Jay Deas, who had a supporting role in his corner, happens to be the head coach and has now introduced a new member, it seems, to his team: Malik Scott. Whoever was Wilder’s rival in 2014 (the Bronze Bomber knocked him out in one round) He also published several videos training and promoting the former champion’s right hand. It is undoubtedly his greatest asset and with this video he wanted to show that after the Surgery he had to have on his biceps after injuring himself against Fury is set to return.

With this publication he also wants to silence rumors that pointed to a withdrawal. It seems that this will not be the path of Wilder, who should at least have the option of being able to be champion again. To do this, like the rest of the heavyweights, he must earn the position. Parker fights Chisora ​​this Saturday and Andy Ruiz also returns the same day. The question is knowing the path that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ will follow. ANDIn the last hours Ruiz sounds strongly, but will have to see the level of Andy. And it may be a risky return. Names like those of Adam Kownacki, Alexander Povetkin, Charles Martin or Filip Hrgovic are also in the pools. It’s time to defoliate the daisy because something is clear: Wilder is back.