Wilder vs Fury III: Deontay Wilder warns Tyson Fury: “My mentality is to hurt so bad that not even his mother knew who he was. I want to behead him”

Wilde considers Fury a coward for wanting to avoid the trilogy. AP

The third match between two of the best boxers of recent years, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, scheduled for July 24 in Las Vegas, rises in temperature.

His first fight was in December 2018, where Fury saw the canvas twice and lost by split decision. In the second battle in February 2020, Wilder lost the World Boxing Council title in seven rounds.

After the last fight, Deontay sought to exercise the revenge clause Although this could not be done due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so later Fury’s managers argued that the rematch had already expired.

Because of all this, Wilder initiated a process to enforce the contract clause for a third fight.. To which a referee ordered the trilogy to take place, which Deontay was more than excited about.

“My mentality is to hurt a person so badly, to the point of disfiguring him so that his mother did not even know who he was. I want to behead him in every way”, Wilder assured in an interview with the YouTube channel 78SPORTSTV. “You can’t run, you can’t hide. You have to get through me. I’m the hardest hitting fighter in heavyweight history and still is.”

Wilder considers it a coward to try to pay him to avoid the trilogy and fight Anthony Joshua. “Of course I see it as a coward to want to evade me. Why do you do it? I’m ready to get the title back. “