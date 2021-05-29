Wilder vs. Fury 3: Tyson Fury: “The fight against Joshua will happen this year, after he knocks Deontay Wilder unconscious”

Tyson Fury wants to consummate this year as the undisputed heavyweight champion. AP

Tyson Fury must have changed plans in the last few days, after everything was set for the unification against Anthony Joshua, an arbitration reversed the plans. Despite now his first goal will be the trilogue in front of Deontay Wilder, the British wants to consummate this year as the undisputed champion and clean up the division.

During an interview for ESPN, ‘Gypsy King’ ruled to seek to improve the display provided in the second fight against ‘Bronze Bomber’: “I have to hit Deontay a little better than last time, because he didn’t hide well enough last time. This time I’m really going to fold “; He said.

The The WBC champion added that there is still a chance to face Johsua this year, so they could both face each other by the end of this year. Fury mentioned that he hopes to consummate the match if they both win their respective duels.

“Fighting Joshua 100 percent. Let’s just say it’s a given to happen this year. AJ has a big mouth and has no substance. I’m going to take care of Wilder, knock him unconscious and then take care of the other guy “; he sentenced as to his plans to take all the belts in the category.

The trilogue between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will be next July 24 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. So far everything is on track for both to rise in the following months, while AJ will face Oleksandr Usyk in a mandatory defense.