Wilder vs Fury 3: Tyson Fury opens the doors to Deontay Wilder: “He will fight next week”

During the last days Tyson Fury has gone from having a confirmed rival to uncertainty. For the heavyweight champion, the wait for a rival has become desperate so He does not hesitate to accept the trilogue against Deontay Wilder as long as he has activity in the ring.

The Brit recently confessed to Sports Mail that he will accept whatever fight is released first. That will include the opportunity to defend his crown against ‘Bronze Bomber’ before unifying the belts with Anthony Joshua.

“Can I be ready for July? He’ll fight next week if we can find an opponent and get something. I’ve been training for a long time and I haven’t had a match, “I mentioned.

For ‘Gypsy King’ the rival has no longer mattered, since he wants to return to the ring as soon as possible. Given this, it is very likely that he will not pay Wilder the fee to let the duel pass.

Bob Arum recently mentioned that they could meet the obligation to meet in Las Vegas for the trilogy. While plans for an eventual unification would be postponed until the end of the year.

Similarly, on the American side they expect Fury’s team to abide by the arbitration resolution and they can meet July 24 at the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium.