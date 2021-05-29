Wilder vs Fury 3: Deontay Wilder shows the powerful weapon to finish off Fury and regain the WBC title

Deontay Wilder shows the powerful blow that promises to put him back on top Redaccin MARCA Claro

Deontay Wilder wants to put aside the excuses after the loss to Tson Fury. The former WBC monarch prepares to return to the ring for the trilogue of this July 24 and it already does showing the power of his right hand that sent multiple rivals to sleep.

‘Bronze Bomber’ has returned to training in the last week and after making changes to the training equipment, Wilder has tried to get ready and with less than two months to get in the ring, he knows that he must put everything in the forehand.

Through videos posted by Malink Scott, Deontay has brought out its evolution after being more than a year without activity due to the coronavirus pandemic. The former champion knows he has a chance to redeem himself and in what may be his last chance to beat Tyson, he hopes to dominate the Briton.