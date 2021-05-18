Wilder seriously gets in the way of Fury vs. Joshua

Darío Pérez

When it seemed that the negotiation between Tyson fury Y Anthony Joshua For the total unification of the heavyweight, an unexpected problem (or not, because there are people who speculate that this was the reason that prevented the official announcement of the fight) has crossed the path of the two best heavyweight of today .

A judge has ruled in the United States that, after months of studying them, in the contracts of the second fight between Fury and Deontay Wilder, which the British won by KO, stipulated an immediate rematch that must be fulfilled before the next step in his career. In this way, the fight against Joshua could not take place without first sharing the ring with the US bomber before September 15, according to the solution offered to the litigation.

Although some sources pointed out that an amount of money could convince Wilder to step aside to allow the unification, the statements of the protagonists suggest that Tyson Fury will have to fulfill that contractual obligation and face Wilder in the summer, leaving for next winter, and perhaps already in the UK, the Fury-Joshua, which may no longer be a total unification because AJ, who has three of the four belts, has to face a mandatory challenger. The Saudis, after offering more than a hundred million euros and the construction of a new enclosure behind closed doors, would be left with the honey on their lips; us fans too.

For his part, Joshua would have as a plan B a confrontation with Oleksandr Usyk, with his IBF, WBA and WBO titles at stake. If he beat both him to the Ukrainian and Fury to Wilder, it would even strengthen their position as the two best fighters without limit on the scale of their time. But the boxing fan is starting to get tired of the fact that, for whatever reason, the best few times face each other …