Wilder scares, he’s training like never before

Tyson fury Y Deontay Wilder They will meet for the third time on July 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, after a nil match and a pre-Fury win in February 2020, at the MGM Grand, in the seventh round.

Wilder exercised an immediate rematch clause, which a judge finally accepted as good and hence the trilogy will come.

Wilder, now trained by his former rival Malik Scott, you are preparing for a career-defining opportunity.

According Shelly Finkel, Wilder’s manager: “He is training like never before, with tremendous motivation to regain his world title and avenge the first loss of his professional career. He’s really focused on this fight.

