Wilder on his coach: “Malik Scott is a genius”

What Deontay Wilder hired his old rival Malik Scott It was a surprise, and it appears that the American is delighted with his new coach heading into the rematch match against Tyson Fury on July 24.

Malik Scott retired in 2016 with a 38-3-1, 13 KO record, losing only to Dereck Chisora, Wilder himself in the first round and Cuban Luis Ortiz in his last points match.

“Malik is my real brother. Even before Malik and I fought, we were very close. Throughout our careers we have always talked. I always wanted to bring him in because of his genius and his mentality as a boxer. He is a genius in his mind, he knows what to do, but simply his problem is that he did not have . body to be able to do what he has in mind, “said Wilder.