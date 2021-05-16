Wilder hires old rival as new coach

Deontay Wilder wants to resume his career after the loss suffered against Tyson Fury.

The American fighter has decided to make changes to his team, after harshly criticizing his former coach, Mark Breland, for his performance in the second fight with the British.

Instead of opting for a renowned coach, Wilder has decided to put himself in the hands of Malik Scott, with which you have already started working.

Scott faced Wilder himself in 2013, losing in the first round, in what was the most important fight of his career.