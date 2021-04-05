Wild: this was Fernando Tatis Jr.’s first home run of the year



The Dominican begins to respond with the tree.

Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

El Niño begins to do mischief. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his first home run of the season this Sunday, in the loss of the San Diego Padres against the Arizona Rattlesnakes (1-3). It was in the ninth inning, with two outs.

Tatis Jr. he didn’t want to be the last out of the game, and he caught a pitch in the strike zone to send the ball flying. Despite the fact that the match was practically lost, the joy took over at Petco Park: his figure began to officially shine this season.

The first of the year for Fernando. 🙌 #MLBDominicana 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/HLqlhNpimU – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) April 4, 2021

Fernando Tatis Jr. he’s hitting .188 after the first drive of the season. He has had 3 hits in 16 at-bats. However, the threat posed by going on base has a lot to do with his team: he has scored 4 runs. And the best thing is that your team is winning. The Padres have three wins in their first four games.

The closing of the game this Sunday could be the beginning of a good streak. Tomorrow he will return to the field of play for the beginning of a trio of confrontations against the San Francisco Giants.