Wild stabbing women fight in New York bar

Two women injured each other and ended up arrested, after leading a fight armed with knives in a bar in Long Island (NY).

Nassau County Police reported that on Sunday around 9:40 pm, at the Uniondale “Classico Bar”, Sabrina Cummings (37) and Tanya James (46) were involved in an argument that turned bloody.

According to the report, James stabbed Cummings in the right arm and then the two women They left the bar and kept fighting outside at 463 Jerusalem Avenue. In the middle of the street, both armed with knives they stabbed and cut each other.

They were later arrested, taken to a hospital in stable condition and then charged with carrying weapons and assault, Fox News reported. The origin of the dispute is unclear.