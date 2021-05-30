Wild like her brand, Rihanna models her products amazing

Wild Like Her Brand, Rihanna Incredibly Models Her Products | instagram

If you are a connoisseur you will know that the beautiful singer, model and now also businesswoman Rihanna has her own brand of clothing but not just any type of clothing but the wildest that you can use under your casual clothes.

On this occasion, the Barbadian decided to star in a new photo for the official website of his brand, Savage X Fenty, as well as uploading it to his own Instagram official, in which he appears practically perfect modeling before the professional camera that captured that moment.

That’s right, beautiful young woman was having an excellent time reading a bunny magazine while wearing only a small short that is part of her new collection And that made her charms look fantastic in the snapshot.

You may also be interested: Raps like Rihanna, Galilea Montijo in biker short and sweatshirt

The photo reflects the freedom and comfort represented by using his clothes and he also demonstrated it with a phrase that explains everything better by saying “Today is an excellent day to be wild“, Referring of course to your brand.

But that was not all because also Rihanna put on some jewels in the form of accessories on the arm and on the leg that even better adorned her fine beauty, which she is not afraid to show off at any time that is necessary.

Of course, her fans came and gave her their respective likes and comments to congratulate her for her great work, managing to gather more than 3 million 800 thousand likes, which only continue to increase with each passing minute.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ATTRACTIVE PHOTO

Despite how excellent the moment was when her loyal fans saw the photograph, some are not satisfied only with snapshots and consider that she needs to go back to music to record a new album or a new single, since she has been abandoned for several years. his career to dedicate himself fully to his clothing production, a brand that has led him to earn much more money than he already earned.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

This usually happens on occasions when the person achieves great fame and is not making enough by turning to other industries in order to fulfill their dreams and generate that fortune that they surely want to keep for their descendants.

So far we do not know if Rihanna will only continue to promote her brand or if you will ever think about returning to the studio to record, however you will always be there waiting for her to launch a new musical production and also supporting her in her new business.

In June this we will continue to tell everything about the beautiful Barbadian singer who will surely have many more surprises to offer us in the very near future because she is always very active on her social networks and in her life in general.