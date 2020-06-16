Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The Witcher: Wild Hunt is one of the most acclaimed RPGs of recent years and this is why a lot of people should already have it. If you are one of them, but you would like to have another copy for anything, you should know that there is a way in which you can get it for free on PC.

What happens is that CD Projekt announced that all players who already have a copy of The Witcher: Wild Hunt on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, Origin or Epic Games Store can claim a copy on GOG Galaxy 2.0, the gaming client from GOG.com. This promotion applies to the regular and GOTY versions of The Witcher: Wild Hunt.

It is important to note that this promotion is not available for the Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher: Wild Hunt. The above, since GOG Galaxy does not have integration with the Nintendo platform.

While it may seem pointless to have another copy of a game you already own, this promotion will be interesting to many. We say this since users who have The Witcher: Wild Hunt on consoles, but would like to enjoy it on PC will be able to do so and take advantage of all the benefits of this platform.

It is important to note that this promotion will only be available for a limited time. In fact, it will end on June 23, 2020. So, we recommend you take advantage of it as soon as you can so as not to miss out on yours.

If you own the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on one of your gaming platforms connected to GOG GALAXY 2.0, you can claim the https://t.co/87rzjWpFRa version for FREE! 💜 Download GOG GALAXY 2.0 👉 https://t.co/YwhMFvdCuW Offer lasts until June 23rd, 11am UTC pic.twitter.com/vciHBPNOSL – GOG GALAXY 2.0 (@GOGGalaxy) June 16, 2020

How to get your free copy of The Witcher: Wild Hunt?

If you want to get your free copy of The Witcher: Wild Hunt, the first thing you have to do is download the GOG Galaxy client. Once you have this application, you must link the account in which you have The Witcher: Wild Hunt. For example, if you have your copy on Xbox, then you must link it to the Microsoft account in which you have the game.

Once you do the above, you will get a message notifying you that you can claim a copy of The Witcher: Wild Hunt. If that doesn’t happen make sure you have the newest version of GOG and look for the RPG in this client’s library.

You can know more about this promotion if you click here.

The Witcher: Wild Hunt is available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You can know more about this launch by clicking here.